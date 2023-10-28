Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 457 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

