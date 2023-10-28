Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,087 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

