Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Trading Up 7.3% After Strong Earnings

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $369.59 and last traded at $364.19. Approximately 124,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 309,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.30.

The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

