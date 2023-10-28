Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,487 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $176.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

