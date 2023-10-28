MAI Capital Management Sells 2,428 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $68.20 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $74.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

