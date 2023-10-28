AMG National Trust Bank Invests $213,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.31 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

