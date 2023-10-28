WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,879 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,566 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $44,576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 562,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 356,109 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.