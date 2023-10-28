WealthShield Partners LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 257,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.