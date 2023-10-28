WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $36.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

