Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $184,000 Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,465,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after acquiring an additional 491,911 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 4.5 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

