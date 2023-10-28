Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Cut by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,591 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

