Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,409 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

