Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

