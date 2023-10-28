Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

