Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $919,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $2,023,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,143,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $972,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,071,735.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,423 shares in the company, valued at $100,143,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 628,997 shares of company stock worth $38,970,519. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.