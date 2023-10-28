Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.