Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,561 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

