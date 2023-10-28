ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.5 %

SH opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $16.69.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

