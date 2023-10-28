BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,740 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

