BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,857 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $213,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $448.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

