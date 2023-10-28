55,287 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

