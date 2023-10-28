Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stake Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 108,306 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.98. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

