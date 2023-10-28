The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

KR stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

