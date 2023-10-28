BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average of $219.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

