BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.09% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

