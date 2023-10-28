Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $238.46 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

