49,385 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $44,215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 2,821.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 714,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Terex by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

