BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.08 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $659.99 and its 200-day moving average is $677.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
