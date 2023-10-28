BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.08 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $659.99 and its 200-day moving average is $677.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.