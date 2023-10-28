BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 6,382 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 249.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 619,296 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

