BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 8,203 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after purchasing an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

