BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 675,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,384,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Barclays cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $253.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (down from $254.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $299.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.16.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $76.99 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average of $219.70.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

