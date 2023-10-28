BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,367 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $236,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 122,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $236.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.83 and a 200-day moving average of $252.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

