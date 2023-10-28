Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFH stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bread Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

