Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

AGI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

