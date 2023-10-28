The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

View Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.