FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.20 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average is $187.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.