Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Federated Hermes has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $51,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.