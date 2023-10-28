RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 865,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 80,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 716,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

