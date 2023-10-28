RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

