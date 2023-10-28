RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

