RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

