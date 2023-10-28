Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $56.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

