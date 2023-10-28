Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

