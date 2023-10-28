RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 349.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

