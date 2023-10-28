Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

