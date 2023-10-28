CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. CACI International updated its FY24 guidance to $19.38-20.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $318.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.00. CACI International has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $359.33.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.09.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

