RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

