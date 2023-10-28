Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $274.01 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Zimmer Biomet worth $274,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

