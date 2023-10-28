AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after purchasing an additional 388,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,734,000 after acquiring an additional 65,836 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

