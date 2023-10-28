Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 32.1% in the second quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 266,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

